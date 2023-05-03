Journalists in Uganda and across the globe are today commemorating World Press Freedom Day.

The United National General Assembly declared May 3rd to be World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

This year’s theme to mark press day is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice because it gives everyone the needed to shape opinions and speak truth to power.

However, reports from the UN indicate that freedom of the press is under attack.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, 2022 was the deadliest year for the profession.

In her opening remarks at the General Assembly Hall to commemorate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azoulay, said Last year, 86 journalists were killed, mainly outside war zones and hundreds more were attacked or imprisoned.