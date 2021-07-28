By David Vosh Ajuna

Pressure on government to ease restrictions escalated Wednesday with sections of Ugandans appealing to President Museveni to relax a 42-day lockdown he announced on June 18- after a city ‘boda-boda’ rider was allegedly killed by police officers enforcing Covid-19 measures.

‘‘A police vehicle was chasing after him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions and knocked him. He died on spot. We understand his body was taken to Mulago National referral hospital,’’ said a ‘boda’ rider, flanked by his enraged colleagues, chanting similar claims in footage released Wednesday by NTV Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire has since urged ‘‘patience and calm’’ as the Police Force probes circumstances under which Geoffrey Tumuheirwe, 27, perished.

‘‘It is alleged that while Ismah Lubega, 26, a driver and resident of Maganjo in Wakiso District, was driving motor vehicle registration number UBK 565B allegedly collided with a motorcycle registration number UFA 380B ridden by Tumuheirwe who died on spot,’’ ASP Owoyisigire told Daily Monitor.

