Prices of helmets and reflector jackets have increased in Lira city following the police crackdown against errant boda boda riders.

A survey conducted by our reporter on Tuesday morning indicates that prices of helmets have increased by Shs5000-Shs10,000 while reflector jackets have also increased by Shs5000.

At Good Motor Spares, one of the wholesale shops in Lira town, a helmet for children is being sold at Shs25,000 from Shs20, 000.

For adults, the lowest quality is being sold at Shs30,000, 35,000, and Shs40,000-Shs100,000 from Shs25,000 and 20,000 respectively depending on quality.

Whereas prices of helmets have gone high, prices of reflector jackets have also risen.

Still at Good Motor Spares, a piece of reflector jacket is being sold at Shs7000-Shs8000 from Shs3000.

At Nyekobalikare Motor Spares located along Olwol road, prices of helmets have risen from Shs25,000 to Shs 35,000, and 40,000. A Studds helmet is being sold at Shs180,000 whereas reflector jackets are being sold at Shs10,000 apiece.

The manager of Good Motor Spares who preferred anonymity said when the demand for a product goes up, its prices shoot up as well.

As the operation caught most of them on short notice, a number of boda boda riders in Lira city have resorted to wearing reflector jackets distributed to them by politicians during the 2021 general elections, and some offered to them by the companies that give out motorcycle loans.

Denis Ogom, a boda boda rider at All Nations stage in Lira town said purchasing the helmets and the reflector jackets has become so hard for them following an increment in prices.

During the November 7, 2022 operations conducted by a team of the traffic police department in Lango sub-region, a total of 176 motorcycles were impounded from errant boda boda riders. Of these, Lira city Central Police Station had 62, Lira city West Division 4, Dokolo 13, Amolatar 17, Alebtong 10.

Other Districts like Otuke 11, Kwania 10, and Lira district 13.