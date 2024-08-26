By Paul Adude

The Entebbe Magistrates court has further remanded Rev Dominic Alinga over the alleged murder of a Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) employee, John Bosco Ngorok to Kigo government prison until September 13, 2024, for mention of the case.

Alinga, who is also charged with the attempted murder of Mr Abigaba Mugisha, a boda boda operator who tried to take the deceased for emergency medical care at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital, appeared before Her worship Stella Okwong Paculal on Monday.

The priest is not allowed to take plea to the charges, which are capital in nature and can only be heard before the High Court.

“This matter is coming up for mention on the status of inquiries, however as they have just informed me the state attorney is not here, so I don’t know how far they have gone with the inquiries but we shall adjourn and then get information for the next date” Okwong said.

During Monday’s hearing, several family members of the late John Bosco Ngorok who were in a sombre mood while attending the hearing, wore black T-shirts with the deceased’s face printed at the front with words, “In Loving Memory, John Bosco Ngorok ,02 FEB 1994 -03 AUG 2024”.

The Priest is accused with malice afterthought of murdering Ngorok on August 3 in Kitooro, Wakiso district, which is contrary to sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

On the second count of attempted murder, Fr Alinga on the same night, allegedly unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Abigaba Mugisha which is contrary to section 187, cap 128, when he knocked down his motorcycle as he attempted to save the deceased’s life by taking him to hospital.