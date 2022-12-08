By Milton Bandiho

The high court in Bushenyi district on Wednesday sentenced a 46-year-old Anglican priest to 28 years in prison on charges of aggravated defilement.

The court presided over by Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma, the Mbarara high court resident Judge heard that Rev. Muhwezi Gordon, a priest at Nyarutuntu Church of Uganda in Mitooma district committed the offence in May 2021.

Justice Kavuma found that Rev. Muhwezi, an Anglican priest and resident of Nyakishojwa Central cell, Nyakishojwa parish, Mitooma sub-county in Mitooma district guilty of defiling a twelve-year-old girl.

“This court has found that Rev. Muhwezi has no past criminal record but also the court has a mandate to protect these young girls. The court has to give Rev. Muhwezi a heavy sentence to keep him away from the society and I found a 28-year jail sentence very appropriate for the convict but also you have a right to appeal over this sentence,” said Lady Justice Kavuma.

However, Rev. Muhwezi asked court to produce the victim in court and have her testify against him. “This court should repeat the process and bring the girl whom you alleged that I defiled to testify against me and secondly this court should give a small sentence and a small fine so that I pay and go back home to look after my family,” he said.

The same court is set to try cases of gender sexual violence in Greater Bushenyi region for 45 days.