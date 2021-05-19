By Zadock Amanyisa

Rev Canon Johnmark Nsasiirwe, the priest of St James Church of Uganda, Kaburengye Parish, West Ankole Diocese Bushenyi district, has been suspended by West Ankole Diocesan Officials accusing him of participating in an illegal wedding.

According to a letter written by the West Ankole Diocesan Secretary, Rev Didas Natweta to Canon Nsasiirwe dated May 18, 2021, a copy of which this reporter has seen, Canon Nsasiirwe allegedly participated in an illegal church wedding ceremony and allowed it to take place at Kaburengye without adhering to the marriage laws of Uganda.

“It is within your knowledge that you participated in the said wedding ceremony and worse still allowed it to take place at St. James Kaburengye Parish COU without following church Canons, Rules and Procedures and without adhering to the Marriage laws of Uganda,” the letter reads in part.

