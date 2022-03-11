By Ritah Kemigisa

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is today expected to meet with manufacturers over the skyrocketing prices of commodities.

This was revealed by the government chief whip Thomas Tayebwa during plenary.

His response came after the deputy speaker Anita Among gave government until March 15th to present a statement on the matter.

She has tasked relevant ministries to explain the cause of the increase in prices and the remedies.

Last evening, lawmakers demanded that the government pronounce on the rising prices of essential commodities including soap, sugar, cooking oil and fuel.

Raising on a matter of national importance Nakaseke South County MP, Paulson Luttamaguzi said a bar of soap has risen from Shs4, 000 to as much as Shs12,000 and this is worrying locals.

“Even goods manufactured in Uganda are expensive and yet the government has not made any statement. People are asking for the cause of the increasing prices,” said Luttamaguzi.

Igara West County MP Gaffa Mbwatekemwa has also expressed concern on the prices of agriculture inputs which have increased, citing that a bag of fertilizer now costs Shs 220,000 up from Shs130, 000.