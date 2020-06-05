Uganda’s Prime Minister Ruhakana Ruganda has gone into self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive.

According to a tweet on his official twitter handle, the prime minister revealed that he has taken this decision as a health recommended measure.

“Friends, I have gone into self-isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG,” he tweeted.

Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG — Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda (@RuhakanaR) June 5, 2020

Ministry of Health had earlier announced that all Ministers in Uganda were on Friday subjected to mandatory testing.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona, the testing of cabinet officials will be done every two weeks to ensure their safety.