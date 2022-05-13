By Prossy Kisakye

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has lauded Buganda Kingdom for leading the campaign against HIV/AIDS and the covid-19 pandemic.

She made the remarks while speaking at Buganda Annual Women’s conference this afternoon at the king’s palace in Lubiri Mengo.

Nabbanja said Buganda leaders have been pivotal in fighting HIV/AIDS and sensitizing the public on how to avoid contracting coronavirus.

She said the central government cannot downplay Buganda’s role in mobilizing the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus, a campaign that saw over 40,000 people vaccinated during a Buganda health camp held at Bulange Mengo.

Meanwhile, Nabbanja has emphasized the theme of the conference advising women to take good care of their lives as the key to having a strong nation.

She has also urged women to involve themselves in leadership and report bad elements in the government who are not doing their job.