Mr. Lugya Bbosa Tabula, the prime suspect in the murder of former Ndiga clan head, Daniel Lwomwa Bbosa, was on Monday formally charged before the Mwanga 2 Court and remanded to Luzira prison.

Tabula is the sixth suspect to be detained in connection with the February 25, 2024, murder. He joins his nephew Noah Lugya, the Kisekwa court secretary Milly Naluwooza, Harriet Nakiguli, Joseph Nakabale, and Ezra Mayanja.

Tabula was brought to court under heavy security and maintained his stance that he is the rightful Ndiga clan head.

In a court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba, State Prosecutor Ms. Caroline Mpumwire requested that the charge sheet be amended to include Tabula as accused number one. Court granted this request.

The prosecution alleges that on February 24, 2024, at Kikandwa Village in Lugunjja, Lubaga division, Tabula unlawfully caused the death of Daniel Bbosa.

The magistrate prohibited Tabula from pleading to the capital offense, which is triable by only the High Court. However, since the state prosecutor reported that the investigations are complete, the court granted the DPP a one-month adjournment until October 3, 2024, to have all six suspects committed to the High Court.

In a voluntary extra-judicial statement last week, Tabula told the magistrate that three reasons motivated him to plan the murder of Lwomwa: revenge for the murder of his father in 1989, the sale of the Ndiga clan land in Mbale-Mpigi, and the prevention of his acquisition of ancestral land in Namulonge.

On Monday, Tabula reiterated his confession, stating that he does not regret hiring the two killers, Sserunkuuma (deceased) and Luggya Noah. He added that while murder is wrong, he was securing his ancestors’ rightful ownership of the Lwomwa clan. Tabula vowed to return and take over the leadership of the clan, even if it means someone from his line would assume the role while he remains in prison.