With schools set to partially reopen for candidates and finalists, the titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge has called upon the education ministry to prevail over the issue of school fees and requirements.

In his Eid-al Fitr message at his residence in Kibuli, Nakibinge said there is need for schools to be more lenient on parents when it comes to paying school fees since they have not been working.

He has meanwhile urged Parliament to readjust the budget to cater for sectors most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Prince Nakibinge, more funds need to be injected into the health sector and micro institutions like Saccos to help the vulnerable poor access soft loans without interest.

He says many businesses are currently struggling at the moment and need help if they are to jump start.

He has also appealed to government to consider evacuating Ugandans who are stranded abroad due to the covid19 lock down.