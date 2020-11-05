

The titular head of Muslims, Prince Kassim Nakibinge has called for a fair and levelled playing field for all presidential candidates and politicians as the country heads to the 2021 poll.

Speaking at the special prayers for the late Dr Anaas kariisa held at Kibuli mosque, Nakibinge condemned police for being brutal asking them to be more tolerant.

Nakibinge underscores the need for police to accord people their freedom to freely express their views without being intimidated or arrested.

He has meanwhile asked presidential candidates and their supporters to remain respectful and peaceful during this election period.

He also rallies everyone to continue following covid19 SOPs during this time to avoid further infection.

Renowned Muslim scholar Dr Anaas Kariisa passed on last evening.

He is to be buried on Friday in Ntungamo district.