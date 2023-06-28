The titular head of Islam in Uganda Prince Kassim Nakibinge has asked the government to reassure citizens on security, following the recent attack in Kasese by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) where 43 people lost their lives and the increased spate of gun violence in different parts of the country.

Addressing believers at his home in Kibuli earlier today, Nakibinge asked security personnel to be more vigilant and ensure that all citizens enjoy peace and harmony at all times.

“All we ask from security agencies is please be more vigilant so that everybody can enjoy this country in peace. We have enough resources for all of us but we ask that please provide enough security to all of us so that we can live in peace and harmony,” said Nakibinge.

He also took a swipe at the Kampala Capital City Authority over the poor state of roads in the city.

He criticized the city authority for using marram to repair tarmac roads, which has only worsened the situation.