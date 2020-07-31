Prince Kassim Nakibinge the titular head of Muslims has asked the government to allocate more resources to the health sector amidst the growing challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While delivering his Eih Ad Adha message at Kibuli mosque this morning, he has also urged Muslims to fully participate in the countries politics rather than complain about bad leadership at various levels.

Nakibinge has promised to open the Kibuli doors to all political leaders as the country heads to the 2021 general polls.

He has also commended the UPDF management for recalling their Local defense personnel who says had turned into a public nuisance.

Nabinge has urged government to return the LDUs on the streets half baked.

At the Old Kampala Mosques Ali Waiswa second Deputy Mufti, called on believers to stick to Islamic moral values and cherish their faith more than riches.