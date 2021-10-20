By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda prison services authorities have denied any case of torture within their facilities.

This comes days after Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya who was appearing via video link from Kigo prison, lifted his foot to display visible torture wounds allegedly inflicted on him by the state.

The state has slapped fresh charges of inciting violence against Ssegirinya who is on remand over other charges relating to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of a 3-day roundtable consultation on rehabilitation and reintegration of former violent extremist prisoners in Entebbe, the Commissioner-General of Prisons Dr Johnson Byabasaija said torture cannot be tolerated in any of their facilities, arguing that such cases happen before suspects are taken to prison.

President Museveni recently came out and condemned all acts of torture against suspects.