Prison Authorities have put a bounty of Shs1.5 million for every gun recovered and Shs500,000 for leads of inmates who escaped days after a prison break incident in Moroto district.

This has been revealed by the Commissioner General of Prisons can. Dr. Johnson Byabashaija.

So far 14 inmates have been intercepted alive, and seven others put out of action.

Byabashaija has warned the inmates on the run that they will surely be intercepted.

Last week, a total of 219 inmates escaped from a Moroto prison taking off with took off with 14 guns.