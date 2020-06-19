

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Prison Authorities have welcomed a high court ruling allowing prisoners to vote.

The High Court in Kampala yesterday ruled that all Ugandan citizens aged 18 years and above who are in prison or in the diaspora have the right to vote under Article 59 of the Constitution.

The order issued by Justice Lydia Mugambe further directed the Electoral Commission to comply with its obligation under article 59 clause 3 and take all necessary steps to ensure that as citizens, they register and exercise their right to vote.

Now speaking to KFM the Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine says as long as the enabling laws are put in place and necessary preconditions met, they are ready to comply.

“We have always been ready. The only problem is some of the inmates do not have national IDs because they were never registered, others are not in their rightful constituencies. This is a court ruling and it has to be accompanied by an enabling law so we wait for parliament and the Electoral Commission to take the lead and we shall comply”, Mr. Baine tells KFM.