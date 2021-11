By Juliet Nalwooga

A prison warder at Mpigi Government prison has this morning shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself in the barracks.

The deceased has been identified as Corporal Fred Owori Okao who hails from Namisindwa.

Owori reportedly signed for a gun for normal duty but instead used it to shoot his wife for unknown reasons.

The victim has been identified as Eunice Arinaitwe who hails from Kebisoni in Rukingiri district.