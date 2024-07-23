The Uganda Prisons Services has not produced prisoners in all Kampala and Wakiso District Courts for fear of possible violence from today’s youth protests against corruption.

However, according to judiciary officials, registration of new criminal cases from police is ongoing.

When contacted the Prisons Spokesperson Frank Baine, said they advised the Officers in Charge of the different prison facilities not to take suspects to courts of law to avoid being in volatile situtation.

Baine added that, only Wakiso and Kampala courts have been affected but elsewhere, hearing of cases is proceeding normally.

“It is trying keeps us alert to avoid loss of prisoners, staff or government properties, we are trying to avoid collision with the demostraters or security agencies, you know you can even stary bullets”, Baine said.