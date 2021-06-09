By Ruth Anderah

The Commissioner General of prisons Dr Johnson Byabashaija says prisoners will be taken to Court only on Tuesday and Thursday in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

This follows the presidential directives on Covid-19 which saw schools, open markets church among others closed.

In his statement, Byabashaija indicated that admission of new prisoners will continue at new centers where they will be quarantined for 14 days before reintegrated.

He explained that they will take random sample testing of 20 suspects before reintegration.

Dr Byabashaija also banned visitations to prisons with immediate effect regardless of whether you vaccinated or you have a testing certificate.

He further restricted staff movements and visitation from community members to staff barracks.

According to the statement, all staff were ordered to wear masks without exception at all times as it is now part of their uniform.