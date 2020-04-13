Prisons authorities in Masaka have asked the district task force for covid19 to test new admissions at the main prison.

According to the Southern regional prison commander Fabian Okwale, they have at least 68 inmates that have been posted to prison for various offenses in the past couple of weeks.

He says that to avoid mixing the new inmates with the old inmates at the central prison they have isolated them at Saaza government prison as they wait to be tested for covid19.

Masaka district health officer, Dr Stuart Musisi, said that the district task force for COVID19 is going to coordinate with the health workers at the main prison to ensure that they collect samples from the new admissions so that they can be taken for testing at Uganda virus research institute.