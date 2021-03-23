By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Prisons Services Commissioner General Johnson Byabashaija has today launched the Covid-19 vaccination for staff.

Speaking at the launch held at the prisons headquarters along Parliament Avenue in Kampala, Byabashaija encouraged all Ugandans to embrace this exercise to save their lives.

He said the perceived side effects are more bearable than affliction of the virus.

Byabashaija also revealed that they have now started allowing visits to prisoners on condition that the visitors have tested negative for Covid-19 or been vaccinated.

The prison authorities suspended visiting of inmates as soon as the pandemic broke out in March last year.