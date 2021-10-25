By Juliet Nalwooga

Uganda Prisons Service has today announced that they have re-opened the facilities to the public but on two conditions.

Addressing journalists at Naguru, the Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine noted that the conditions are; a visitor has to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or possess a negative PCR test conducted in 72 hours.

This year in June, Uganda suspended prisons, inmate visits over a surge in Covid-Cases.

So far only 2% of prisoners have so been fully vaccinated with a second Covid-19 jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, 78% of prisons staff have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19