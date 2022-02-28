By Ritah Kemigisa and Juliet Nalwooga

Following the full reopening of the economy, the Uganda prison services commissioner General Johnson Byabashaija has lifted restrictions imposed due to the covid19 pandemic.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters, Naguru, Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine announced the resumption of normal operations of prisons in the country including court operations.

Earlier, inmates on remand were not presented in court physically but could only appear via video link.

Baine adds that people are now allowed to visit inmates but they must, however, be fully vaccinated and most follow the standard operating procedures in place including wearing face masks.

Meanwhile, prisoners will no longer have to be taken to isolation centers but will instead be received at the various prison centers around the country.