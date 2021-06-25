By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Proprietors of private hospitals yesterday requested State House’s Anti-Corruption Unit to give them up to Monday, to review the cost of treating Covid-19 patients and report to government next week.

Although in principle, the owners of private hospitals resolved to review the charges per day after meeting Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Monday to iron out a few things.

They promised that a harmonised position on how much a Covid-19 patient will pay in private facilities will be communicated next week.

Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, convened an emergency meeting with the owners of private hospitals after Daily Monitor consistently highlighted the plight of struggling families and several complaints about “exorbitant daily charges” to treat a critically ill patient which go as high as Shs5 million.

