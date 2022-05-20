By Juliet Nalwooga

Officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports have cautioned private school proprietors against mishandling teachers and not formalizing as they stand to lose their licenses.

Ronald Kiberu, the Commissioner, Human Resource Management at the education ministry says the school head should observe the guidelines in the 2019 National Teachers Policy and the Employment Act 2006.

Kiberu is concerned by reports that most teachers in private learning institution work without appointment letters, and no harmonised pay.

Dr. Dennis Mugimba is the education ministry spokesperson.

The remarks come as teachers on the government pay roll also decry low pay.