By Mike Sebalu

The Proprietors of Private Educational Institutions in Uganda (PPEIAU) have hit back at the government over the proposed ban on development fees.

The proposal is contained in a draft statutory instrument on school fees that is currently under review by relevant officials.

However, the school owners are asking the government to realistically consider the current cost of education before scrapping some of the fees that might hinder the progress and development of private institutions.

The association spokesperson, Christopher Kaweesa tells KFM that this will enable the government to come up with clear computations for each of the levels before dictating the fees structure.

According to a draft statutory instrument on fees, the government is proposing to have both government aided and Private institutions pay the same fees for school requirements in day and boarding sections.

Boarding schools will be allowed to pay between Shs430,000 and Shs650,000.

However, Kaweesa says the move of determining school requirements is inappropriate, faulting the government for coming up with decisions without involving school proprietors.