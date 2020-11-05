

By Benjamin Jumbe

Private school owners under the Association of owners of private schools are demanding that government allows the semi candidates to return to school.

Speaking at the launch of the association and SACCO in Kampala today, its chairperson Mike Kironde reveals that even though government allowed schools to re-open for candidate classes, they are finding it hard to finance school operations.

Kironde attributes the financial difficulty to the low numbers of learners in the schools who now need several services that need huge sums of money.

However, the state minister for primary education, Cryzestom Muyingo has asked school owners to fulfill the set SOPs in the running pilot phase before government allows other classes to return.

The association is now targeting 10,000 members in the first three years with hopes of attracting all the existing 100,000 private schools across the country.