

By Benjamin Jumbe

Private teachers under the National Coalition of Private Schools Teachers Association have expressed disappointment in the government’s inability to respond to their concerns.

The association recently petitioned the government proposing support of atleast 1m shillings for each teacher in a private school to enable them off-set debts and enable them to survive during this covid-19 induced lockdown.

The association’s executive board chairman William Kalema says teachers have endured untold suffering during the lockdown and need urgent bail out.

While President Museveni pledged to contribute Shs2bn to the teachers’ SACCO, Kalema proposes that the money is instead put on the association’s account to avoid swindling.

Meanwhile, commenting about the President’s decision to direct the Microfinance Support Centre to give loans to private teachers’ staff SACCOs, Kalema says they do not want loans because they have not been working for the last four months and are unable to pay back under the circumstances.