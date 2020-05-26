The ministry of education has directed all private schools across the country to ensure that they pay teachers’ salaries even during the lockdown.

This is after private school teachers cried out for help from the government saying they had not been paid since schools were closed in March.

Some school heads had indicated that schools were closed before their students paid fees and so have been unable to pay off staff.

According to the letter from the permanent secretary in the ministry of education Alex Kakooza, schools can ably pay their staff salaries for the next three months using money collected from the 1st term.

He says that since the government is paying its staff even during the lockdown, private institutions are also obliged to pay their staff according to the employment Act which stipulates that all schools should pay their staff during the school year and in holidays.