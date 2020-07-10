

Private school owners have hit back at the ministry of gender, labour and social development for issuing what they call unrealistic directives to schools during the lockdown without consulting them.

This after the ministry directed all private schools to stop cutting staff salaries without first negotiating and agreeing with them.

In a June 18th circular, James Ebitu the ministry’s Permanent Secretary also stated that no school should send their staff on forced unpaid leave because it is not provided for in the Employment Act.

However, Patrick Kaboyo, the National Secretary Federation of Non-State Education Institutions says it is not in order for the ministry of gender to simply issue directives without consulting school owners and without considering their current financial constraints due to the Covid-19 lockdown

Kaboyo says the government should instead support private schools with a stimulus package to be able to pay their teachers.