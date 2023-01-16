By Mike Sebalu

Police in Mbale are investigating circumstances under which unknown assailants killed a security guard and took off with his rifle.

The incident happened last evening in Mbale City where Ivan Wamoto, a private security guard with Jag Security was cut from the back by 3 unknown assailants and later died on arrival at Mbale regional referal hospital.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, no arrest has been made so far, adding that investigations are underway.