The investigation into the case of unlawful possession of defense stores against Achileo Kivumbi, a bouncer for National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has been concluded.

This announcement was made by Colonel Rachel Mugisha, the prosecution representative, to the seven-member court chaired by Major General Robert Freeman Mugabe. Col. Mugisha informed the court that inquiries into Kivumbi’s case had been completed and that the General Court Martial had scheduled October 8, 2024, as the start date for the hearing.

Kivumbi’s lawyer, George Musisi, did not object to the new development but requested that the prosecution disclose the evidence they intend to rely on so that he could prepare the accused’s defense.

Additionally, Kivumbi is scheduled to return to court on September 17, 2024, for a hearing of his bail application.

It is alleged that on August 3, 2024, while in Nansana East II ‘B’ Zone, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, Kivumbi was found in unlawful possession of one pair of lieutenant colonel’s pips, which are gazetted defense stores. He has denied the charges and has been imprisoned since August 5.