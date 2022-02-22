By Arthur Wadero

Parliament will today start investigating allegations leveled against Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake on claims that he insulted the Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Chaired by the Bugweri County legislator Abdu Katuntu, the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline will however entertain submissions from persons believed to have underpinning evidence on Zaake.

After the matter came up on the floor last week, the sitting chaired by Among referred to the Katuntu-led committee whose leadership told journalists at Parliament yesterday that they have since made the requisite preparations to commence investigations into the matter.

She says the proceedings of the committee kick off at 11am.

Katuntu revealed that the investigations would commence by hearing from the mover and seconders of the motion who include the Bardege –Layibi Member of Parliament Martin Ojara Mapenduzi.

Whereas Mr Zaake is expected to appear before the said committee, Katuntu indicated that he has the liberty of availing his lawyer on the same.

However, lawmakers that signed the petition for the censure motion against Zaake will be barred from taking part or even making submissions to the committee.

The committee chairperson also promised that the probe will be expeditiously handled and is expected to come with a final position on the matter before fall of next week.