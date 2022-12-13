Parliament’s committee on Rules and Discipline is today set to start its investigations into the alleged misconduct of Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake as directed by the deputy speaker, Thomas Tayebwa.

Zaake is accused of breaching parliament’s rules of procedure when he raised a matter of National Importance under the disguise of a procedural matter.

The committee chairperson, Abdul Katuntu last week confirmed that the investigations will run until Thursday.

He says that the first witnesses will be the technical staff of parliament and the other identified MPs who were in the House at the time.

Katuntu revealed that they had already written to Zaake informing him of the committee proceedings and he is free to come with his lawyer or cross-examine any witness summoned by the committee.

Zaake early this month while raising a matter on the floor of parliament pertaining to the alleged kidnap of Ugandans is said to have behaved in a manner not befitting for an honorable Member of Parliament as the deputy speaker Tayebwa’s efforts to put him to order failed.