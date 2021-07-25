By Our Reporter More by this Author

Prof Anthony Kabanza Mbonye, husband to Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the out going State House comptroller, has died.

The former director general Health Services in died Sunday morning, according to statement from State House.

“We regret to announce the passing of Prof. Anthony Kabanza Mbonye, husband to Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the out going State house comptroller,” State House tweeted on Sunday.

Prof Mbonye resigned from Ministry of Health in 2018 after serving for more than 30 years.

Mbonye who earned his PhD from the university of Copenhagen also taught at Makerere University School of Public Health since 1996 and at the Uganda Christian University since 2008.

