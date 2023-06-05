Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Council has appointed Prof Moses Muhwezi as the acting Principal and kicked off the search for Prof Wasswa Balunywa’s replacement. The term of Prof Balunywa, who has been at the helm of this institution for the last 26 years, ended on May 31.

According to an email addressed to all Mubs staff and seen by KFM, the University Council said: “Following the expiry of Prof Balunywa’s contract as Principal on May 31, Council at its special meeting held on June 2 resolved to appoint Prof Muhwezi at Acting Principal pursuit to section 40(2) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001.”

Prof Muhwezi was appointed Acting Deputy Principal in 2014 and confirmed as substantive Deputy Principal in 2019. He previously worked as Dean of the Faculty of Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, head of the Department of procurement and supply chain management, and head of Department of management science at Mubs.

According to the email, Prof Muhwezi is slated to act as the School Principal until such a time when the position is filled substantively in accordance with the law.

Prof Balunywa is one of the longest-serving principals at Makerere University. Prof Balunywa has been head of MUBS since its inception in 1997, with a renewal of his five-year term contracts in the past. Read more