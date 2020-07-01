Kabalagala Police Station are investigating a fatal accident that has claimed a woman’s life and left another critically injured.

According to Patrick Onyango the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, the vehicle registration number “U” driven by Professor Baryamureeba Venansius has reportedly knocked two female pedestrians and a perimeter wall, killing a one Mariam Jagenda.

The accident happened today at Kiibuli – Muyenga junction, Makindye Division, Kampala.

The second victim, a one Mariam Namusoke is still admitted at Mulago hospital.

Onyango says in the meantime the suspect Prof. Baryamureeba is detained at Kabalagala Police Station on charges of reckless driving, causing death as investigations continue.

His vehicle is parked at the Police yard pending inspection.