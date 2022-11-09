Prof John Yakobo Okedi has been installed as Kyambogo University’s new Chancellor a few weeks before the institution’s graduation ceremony.

Speaking during the ceremony at Kyambogo on Wednesday, November 9, the Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Eli Katunguka said Okedi, who is the former Chairperson University Council played a critical role in creating a peaceful and harmonious environment at the institution.

He says the university is now set to work with him in his new capacity as Chancellor to take the university to the next level.

Prof Okedi in his remarks commended the university management for entrusting him with another big role, pledging to work hand in hand with the university management to promote science and technology at the institution.

Okedi’s installation comes a few weeks before the university holds its graduation slated to take place next month from 7th to 9th December 2022.