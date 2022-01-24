By Ritah Kemigisa

The late Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile is to be buried on Monday next week.

This is according to a tentative burial program issued by the information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

According to Dr Baryomunsi, the body of the late governor is expected to be brought into the country, tomorrow, Tuesday and thereafter a vigil will be held at his home in Kololo on Wednesday.

Mutebile passed on Sunday at 5 am in Nairobi Hospital, Kenya at the age of 72.

Baryomunsi meanwhile says a parliamentary session shall be tentatively held on Thursday to pay tribute to the longest serving governor of the central bank before a national service is held in his honor on Friday at the Kololo independence grounds.

His body will be taken to Kabale to allow his people to mourn for their great son before he is finally laid to rest on Monday.

The people of Kabale eulogize Mutebile as the man of the people who helped many people and the church.