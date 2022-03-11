By Moses Ndhaye

Vice-Chancellor Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe has cautioned the students of Makerere university against people opposing online learning.

He says persons holding such a view are seeking policies that will make the country remain backward.

He adds that this is a digital error and if the country does not support learning institutions to promote new innovations in learning, it’s bound to affect the students’ ability to compete in the modern century.

Prof. Nawangwe made the remakes while unveiling the Stanbic bank laptop financing scheme where the students will be able to purchase on a hire purchase basis.

He says the partnership with the bank will enable each student to own a laptop.