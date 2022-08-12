The Makerere University Council has re-appointed Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as Vice Chancellor (VC) for a second 5-year-term.
“We express our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and the University Council for recognising Professor Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years,” University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda wrote in a statement Monitorhas seen.
Prof Nawangwe whose term was set to expire August 31 had his re-appointment early this week challenged by a section of staff at Uganda’s oldest public university who cited age concerns and alleged irregular promotion to become a professor.