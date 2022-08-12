The Makerere University Council has re-appointed Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as Vice Chancellor (VC) for a second 5-year-term.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Chancellor and the University Council for recognising Professor Nawangwe’s distinguished service and granting him the opportunity to serve another term as we celebrate 100 years,” University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda wrote in a statement Monitorhas seen.