Prof. Francis Omaswa has been installed as the first Chancellor of Soroti University.

President Museveni in his speech read by the vice president Jessica Alupo who is also a Woman Member of Parliament for Katakwi district congratulated Omaswa for accepting to be the Chancellor of Soroti University.

President Museveni said he has known Omaswa for quite a long time and that together, they had accomplished many things for the benefit of the country, expressing confidence that the professor will lead Soroti University to even greater heights.

Meanwhile, representing Janet Museveni the minister of Education and Sports, Joyce Kaducu the State minister for Primary Education appealed to the university academic staff to avoid infighting and be role models to students.