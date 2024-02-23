Professor Edward Rugumayo has been installed as the inaugural Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University in a function held on February 23, 2023. The ceremony, held at the University’s Main Campus in Saaka, Fort Portal City, coincided with the University’s 15th graduation ceremony.

Vice President Jessica Alupo presided over the installation, marking the culmination of Professor Rugumayo’s appointment in 2020. President Museveni appointed him to serve a four-year term, following the recommendation of the University Council, as stipulated by section 30(1) of the Universities and Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001 (as amended).

This appointment came two months after the government’s takeover of the university as a public institution. Notably, Professor Rugumayo was one of the university’s co-founders in 2005 and served in a similar capacity before its transition to a public university.

Professor Rugumayo holds a Diploma in Education from Chester College in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science in Botany and Ecology from the University of London.