Makerere University Chancellor, Prof Ezra Suruma, has appointed the new chairperson to head the University Staff Tribunal, five months after the institution’s management suspended the previous tribunal boss.

According to various sources at the top university, Dr. Henry Michael Onoria, a former lecturer at the school of law has been selected to replace Justice Patrick Tabaaro whose term in office was halted prematurely in April.

“The university chancellor appointed a new staff tribunal on Friday last week and has since sent the instrument of appointment to the university management for implementation,” one of the sources said.

The term of office of the new chairperson kicks off on August 31 and is slated to last for four years, according to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act.

When contacted, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe referred us to the university secretary, Mr. Yusuf Kiranda who confirmed the appointment.

The position of the staff tribunal Chairperson fell vacant on April 6 after the University Council and management suspended Justice Tabaaro on the ground that the body was not fully constituted. This was after some tribunal members had retired.

Justice Tabaaro’s contract had five weeks before reaching its end, something that raised the eyebrows of Prof Suruma who attacked the university council and management for suspending him (Tabaaro) without consulting him.

In his May letter, Prof Suruma said that the University Council does not have powers to issue directives removing the tribunal chairperson.

The chairperson of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Mr. Robert Kakuru welcomed the appointment of the new chair and warned the university management and council against interfering in the works of the tribunal.

“I was not aware of the appointment but I thank the Chancellor for that action. I hope that the new chair will do his job independently without any interference,” Kakuru said.

He, however, said that they are slated to call a general assembly for the members to elect their representative to the staff tribunal.