By Babra Anyait

Prof Yunus Mgaya has been installed as the fourth chancellor of Kampala International University (KIU). Prof Mgaya is the former Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of planning finance and administration at the University of Dar Salaam. He replaces Prof Mahmood Mamdani a few days before the institution’s graduation ceremony.

Speaking at the installation ceremony at KIU’s main campus in Kampala on Wednesday, Prof Mohammad Mpezamihigo, the university’s Vice Chancellor said Mgaya played a critical role in creating a peaceful and harmonious environment during his previous role at the University of Dar Salaam.

He says the university is now set to work with him in his new capacity as chancellor in fostering an inclusive and diverse academic environment.

Prof Mgaya commended the university management for entrusting him with the role, pledging to promote the latest innovations in science and technology at the institution.

Mgaya’s installation comes a few days before the university holds its graduation ceremony slated for Saturday, June 17, 2023.