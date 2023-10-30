Civil society organizations are asking the government to localize campaigns targeted at achieving Sustainable Development Goal Seven.

SDG Seven emphasizes universal access to affordable, reliable sustainable, and modern energy.

The chief executive officer of Youth Go Green organization, Mr Edwin Muhwumuza was on Sunday speaking during the 5th annual SDG run dedicated to addressing SDG number seven, He stresses that currently, access to electricity by Uganda’s population standards at 57%.

“What has been lacking is the awareness about SDGs. Every country has a mandate to promote SDGs, Uganda of course we have that mandate. We only have seven years to go for the SDGs agenda and we are doing our best localise the SDGs,” Muhumuza said on Sunday.

The SDG Run 2023 has been supported by the Nation Media Group (U) in partnership with Diamond Trust Bank, World Wide Fund, and Uganda Wildlife Authority among others.