By Moses Ndhaye

Vice president Jessica Arupo has asked local leaders at the grassroots level to promote government projects which are strategically intended to alleviate poverty in the community.

She made the remarks while handing over 12 skip loader garbage trucks that have been distributed to the 12 urban markets which have been constructed across the country by the local government under the Markets agricultural trade Implement program project (MATIP-2).

She says targeting the unprivileged person must be the focus, as the government continues to provide various necessities to the community.

She says, for example, the local leaders should promote innovations where the community can make garbage waste a source of income.