Events promoter Abby Musinguzi also known as Abitex has been arrested following a stampede at a New Year event that claimed 10 lives at Freedom City.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru this afternoon, police spokesperson Fred Enanga says they are also hunting for other event organisers who were part of the fateful event.

Enanga says Abitex is charged with negligence that could have caused the death of 10 people.

He adds that they are also considering a similar charge against parents of the children below 18 years who died in this stampede.