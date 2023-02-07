Makindye Magistrates Court has adjourned the case in which music promoter Abbey Misinguzi alias Abitex is accused of rash and negligent acts in relation to his new year’s event at Freedom city that left 11 people dead and others injured.

The case has been adjourned until March 7, 2023, by Grade one magistrate Iga Adiru after prosecution informed court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

He is jointly charged with the MC of the Event, Juuko who is said to have ordered the crowd inside Freedom City to go outside and watch new year’s fireworks which police say led to the stampede that left 11 people dead and others injured.

Prosecution contends that Abitex and Juuko on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, at Freedom City Namasuba-Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district, in a manner so rash or negligent so as to endanger human life caused the death of eleven people.

It is further alleged that Abitex closed all other outlets from the venue gates leaving only one small gate which could allow over 20,000 people to move out easily or safely.